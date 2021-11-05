EKU football travels to Texas for showdown with Stephen F. Austin

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky is back on the road for the fourth time this season with a trip to Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

The game will air live on ESPN+ with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. Chris Mycoskie will handle play-by-play duties with D’Torian Smith serving as the analyst.

The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com. Greg Stotelmyer and Jim Tirey will be on the call.

EKU and Stephen F. Austin are meeting for the second time in two seasons. The Lumberjacks won the inaugural meeting in 2020, defeating the Colonels 24-6 in Richmond.

Eastern Kentucky is making its first trip ever as a program to the state of Texas.

The Colonels are looking for their sixth consecutive win, which would tie the program’s longest winning streak since 2014. EKU has held three of its last four opponents to 15 or fewer points, a stretch that hasn’t happened since the first three games of the 2014 season. Last year, the Colonels allowed 15 points or fewer once in nine games.

Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 42-10 win over Lamar in which the Colonels scored on all six offensive possessions in the first half. In its last four games, EKU has outscored its opponents 89-45 in the first half. EKU put up a season-high 440 total yards in the victory over Lamar. The offense averaged 10.1 yards per pass attempt and 5.7 yards per carry.

Payton Collins has started 17 consecutive games at left tackle for the Colonels, the longest active starting streak for EKU.

Eastern Kentucky ranks in the top-10 in five different statistical categories. The Colonels are first in defensive touchdowns (4), fifth in red zone offense (95.7%), seventh in kickoff return average (25.8), ninth in passes intercepted (11), and 10th in sacks allowed per game (1.12).

Stephen F. Austin has won its last two contests and sits at 1-2 in AQ7 play.

The Lumberjacks boast one of the nation’s best special teams units. Punter Max Quick leads the nation with a 48.3 yard average, while kicker Chris Campos is second nationally in field goals per game. SFA has also returned three punt returns for touchdowns, more than any other team in Division I football.

Stephen F. Austin’s three losses have come by a combined 11 points. The Lumberjacks fell to Texas Tech 28-22, dropped a 21-20 decision to No. 1 Sam Houston, and lost 28-24 to Jacksonville State.

Cornerback Jeremiah Walker was named WAC Defensive Player of the Week following SFA’s 41-27 win over Abilene Christian. He had two interceptions and a sack in the victory. Quarterback Trae Self threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns against ACU en route to being named the Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week.