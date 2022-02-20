EKU falls to Mercer 13-2

Sara Cardona,

LEXINGTON, KY( EKU Athletics)- Will King drove in a pair of runs but the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team lost to Mercer University, 13-2, in game two of the weekend series on Saturday.

 

A three-run home run off the bat of Bill Knight in the bottom of the third inning gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.

 

EKU cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth.  Sebastian Greico led off the inning with a single to right center and Kendal Ewell drew a walk.  King followed with a double to left center that brought home both base runners.

 

The Colonels never got any closer.  Mercer plated five in the fifth to pull away.

 

Ewell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.  King had a 1-for-4 day with two RBIs.

 

Colby Thomas finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs for the Bears.  Knight was 2-for-4 with two runs and three driven in.

 

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

 

