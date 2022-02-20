EKU falls to Mercer 13-2

LEXINGTON, KY( EKU Athletics)- Will King drove in a pair of runs but the Eastern Kentucky University baseball team lost to Mercer University, 13-2, in game two of the weekend series on Saturday.

A three-run home run off the bat of Bill Knight in the bottom of the third inning gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.

EKU cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Sebastian Greico led off the inning with a single to right center and Kendal Ewell drew a walk. King followed with a double to left center that brought home both base runners.

The Colonels never got any closer. Mercer plated five in the fifth to pull away.

Ewell went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run. King had a 1-for-4 day with two RBIs.

Colby Thomas finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs for the Bears. Knight was 2-for-4 with two runs and three driven in.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.