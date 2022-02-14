EKU baseball’s Brian named pre-season third-team All- American

Brandenburg native ready as Colonels ready to open season Friday

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University pitcher Will Brian was recently chosen to the 22nd Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) NCAA Division I Preseason All-America Team.

The Brandenburg, Kentucky native was chosen to the third team.

The Colonels open the 2022 campaign Friday with a 3-game series at Mercer. The first of 10 straight home games is scheduled for Feb. 23 against Kentucky State. EKU baseball season tickets can be purchased at www.EKUSports.com/2022BaseballTix. For questions regarding season tickets, call 844-3-GOBIGE.

Brian was chosen second team Midwest All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) last season. He was also a second team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick and on the watch list for the 16th Annual NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award.

The 5-foot-11 left-hander led the conference with 10 saves and went 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 2021. Brian struck out 48 in 32 and two-thirds innings, and allowed just 26 hits and nine runs. He held opponents to a .224 batting average, did not allow a home run, led the OVC in games finished (22) and was seventh in appearances (25).

Brian started the season by pitching three combined innings in two appearances at No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 4 Louisville, not allowing a hit or a run, walking one and striking out three. He earned the save in Eastern Kentucky’s win over No. 15 Georgia Tech on Feb. 20 and earned the save after pitching one hitless inning with a strike out against then seventh ranked Louisville on March 16.

Over his final 12 appearances of the season, Brian went 1-0 with five saves and a 1.35 ERA with 22 strikeouts and four walks in 13 and one-third innings.