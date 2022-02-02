EKU baseball pitcher Will Brian chosen preseason All-ASUN

Only relief pitcher chosen

RICHMOND, Ky. (EKU Athletics) – Eastern Kentucky University pitcher Will Brian was chosen to the ASUN Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced today from its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters.

The Brandenburg, Kentucky native was the only relief pitcher chosen to the preseason all-conference team, and one of only four pitchers overall.

The Colonels open the 2022 campaign Feb. 18-20 with a 3-game series at Mercer. The first of 10 straight home games is scheduled for Feb. 23 against Kentucky State. EKU baseball season tickets can be purchased at www.EKUSports.com/2022BaseballTix. For questions regarding season tickets, call 844-3-GOBIGE.

Brian was chosen second team Midwest All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) last season. He was also a second team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick and on the watch list for the 16th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award.

The 5-foot-11 left-hander led the conference with 10 saves and went 2-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 2021. Brian struck out 48 in 32 and two-thirds innings, and allowed just 26 hits and nine runs. He held opponents to a .224 batting average, did not allow a home run, led the OVC in games finished (22) and was seventh in appearances (25).

Brian started the season by pitching three combined innings in two appearances at No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 4 Louisville, not allowing a hit or a run, walking one and striking out three. He earned the save in Eastern Kentucky’s win over No. 15 Georgia Tech on Feb. 20 and earned the save after pitching one hitless inning with a strike out against then seventh ranked Louisville on March 16.

Over his final 12 appearances of the season, Brian went 1-0 with five saves and a 1.35 ERA with 22 strikeouts and four walks in 13 and one-third innings.

In a preseason poll of conference head coaches, the Colonels were picked tied for eighth overall and tied for second in the ASUN West Division. EKU earned 57 points in the poll to tie with Central Arkansas.

Liberty (140) garnered nine first-place votes and the top spot in the preseason poll. Florida Gulf Coast (128) was picked first on three ballots and was picked second. Stetson (107), Jacksonville State (102) and Kennesaw State (94) completed the top five.

North Florida (84) was picked sixth and Jacksonville (78) seventh. Lipscomb (49), Bellarmine (21) and North Alabama (19) rounded out the poll in the final three spots.