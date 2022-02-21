EKU baseball falls to Mercer

MACON, Ga.(EKU Athletics) – Outfielders Kendal Ewell and Max Williams hit home runs in Eastern Kentucky University’s 6-5 loss to Mercer University in the series finale on Sunday.

With EKU down 5-0 and having recorded its first two hits of the game in the top of the sixth, Ewell sent a pitch over the wall in center to score Logan Thomason and Roderick Criss II. After two ground outs, and a single to left from Charlie Ludwick, Williams hit a two-run shot over the wall in right to tie the game.

Le Bassett broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run for Mercer (3-0). Eastern Kentucky got runners on the corners with one out in the top of the ninth, but a double play ended the game.

Ewell went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs. Williams finished 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Collin Price had a 3-for-4 day with two runs and an RBI for the Bears. Bassett had two hits in three at bats, walked once, scored twice and drove in two.