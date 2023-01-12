Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Boyle, Grant counties, NWS says

















HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three tornadoes tore through Kentucky Thursday, one in Mercer County, one in Boyle County and one in Grant County, according to the National Weather Service.

A preliminary EF1, 100 mph tornado was confirmed in Harrodsburg.

This is the first tornado in Mercer County since April 24, 2010. That tornado was also an EF1.

This tornado caused significant damage in the city, from a telephone pole downed and on fire, downed trees, roofs ripped off buildings, intersection lights out and more.

Around 10 a.m., over 5,000 people were without power in Mercer County. Around 12:34 p.m., that number was down to about 1,500.

Harrodsburg police say their office phone is down, so if you need assistance, call 859-734-3311. Police add that most intersections have no power so officers are directing traffic, and schools have been checked and everything appears OK, though they are without power as well.

Kentucky Utilities is still working to restore power to those affected.

A second EF1 tornado, with 90 mph winds, hit near Danville.

A third tornado touched down in Grant County as well, though the NWS doesn’t know the exact strength of it yet.

The NWS has sent teams to survey the damage.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates