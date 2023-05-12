Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass named as finalist for Maryland superintendent position

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass has been named a finalist for a superintendent position outside of the Commonwealth.

Glass was named a finalist for the position with Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS.

Glass is one of four finalists but at this time, he hasn’t accepted the role. Glass’ current contract runs through September 2024. He has been serving as commissioner since September 2020.

In a statement to WHAS, Glass says he is “proud of the work to prioritize meaningful student learning, innovation, and collaboration with communities.”

“Serving as Commissioner in my home state of Kentucky has been an incredible professional honor and I am grateful to the Kentucky Board of Education for giving me this opportunity,” he said. In recent months, Glass has faced heavy criticism from within the state’s Republican-dominated legislature.

In March, lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150 instead choosing to make the sweeping anti-trans bill law.

SB 150 requires parental notification on “sexually-related matters,” bans gender-affirming medical care for minors and does not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

“Commissioner Glass does not share these values and hopes Kentucky can find a way to recommit to supporting public schools and to creating meaningful learning experiences for all students,” the spokesperson said.

Despite calls for his removal and taking the role at the height of the pandemic, Glass said even through the hard times, “I have loved every minute of it.”