Eckert’s Orchard hosts annual Blackberry Festival

Versailles, Ky (WTVQ) — Eckert’s Orchard kicked off the weekend with their annual Blackberry Festival.

The event brought dozens of people out to the farm to pick their own blackberries.

There was also specialty desserts.

The event included food trucks, a playground, a slide, animals and a live band from 1 to p.m.

For those who wanted to hand-pick their blackberries, Eckert’s had a wagon ride to take people out to the field.

Pre-packaged blackberries were available for those who did not want to pick them.

Farm manager, Megan Fields, said she is excited to see all the people who come out to the event.

“It’s always so much fun to see families come out and it’s just something different to do,” said Fields. “They can see where their food is grown and meet us that actually grow the food. Obviously if you don’t want to go out and pick we’ve got plenty of blackberries in the store and we’ve also got peaches in the store right now.”

The festival continues until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eckert’s Orchard will have an apple festival in September and a pumpkin festival in October.