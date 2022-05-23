Eastern Kentucky community mourns loss of volunteer firefighter

GARRETT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tributes are pouring-in on social media for a fallen firefighter in Floyd County.

The Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department says on its Facebook page that volunteer firefighter Phillip Caudill died of an apparent heart attack Sunday evening while helping with traffic control for the Floyd Central High School graduation parade.

He was rushed to McDowell ARH where he was pronounced dead, according to the fire department.

The Floyd County 911/Emergency Management Facebook page called Caudill a hero. A number of other fire departments and citizens posted tributes and condolences on social media.

The Garrett Area Volunteer Fire Department posted video on its Facebook page of Caudill’s fallen firefighter escort as people lined the road as dozens of fire and emergency vehicles passed by in a procession. Some in the crowd can be seen weeping in the video.

Our hearts are broken as I write this post. Firefighter Phillip Caudill unit #626 suffered an apparent heart attack while assisting with the traffic control for the Floyd Central High School Senior Graduation Parade this evening. He was transported to McDowell ARH where he passed away. Phillip was always one of the first to a call, hardly missed a meeting or training and always volunteered for any special detail that came up. He was one of our go to guys. We all will miss him dearly and we thank him for everything he did for us and our community. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers through the days to come. Rest easy #626 we will take it from here brother.