Easter Bunny hops to Fayette Mall March 18, sensory friendly day April 3

Reservations encouraged but not required

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Easter Bunny hops over to the Fayette Mall beginning Friday.

According to Fayette Mall, the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures at Dillard’s Court from Friday, March 18 through Saturday, April 16. While reservations are encouraged, mall officials say walk-up visits will be available.

The Easter Bunny will visit Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, visits will take place from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A special sensory friendly photos day is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a reservation. According to Fayette Mall, the special meeting and photoshoot is designed for those with sensory sensitivity in mind.

Your pets can even get a photo with the Easter Bunny on March 28 and April 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information on pricing and how to make a reservation HERE.