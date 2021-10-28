Early voting begins Thursday to fill 3 legislative seats

Three days of early voting for Nov. 2nd special election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early voting begins Thursday for the November 2 special election to fill three seats in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The deadline to return absentee ballots by mail or secure drop box in your county is November 2, 2021.

Early voting will be available for three days since Kentucky reformed its’ election procedures and will take place October 28-30. County Court Clerks set the early voting locations in their county.

Election day voting November 2, 2021 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each county establishes their own voting locations for the special election.

The Nov. 2 special election will fill the unexpired terms for Senate District 22, House District 51 and House District 89. The Senate race is the largest race. In each race, the local Republican and Democratic parties nominated candidates. In two of the races, Independents or write-in candidates also are involved and campaigning.

The races, including campaign finance receipts and registered voter numbers as of Oct. 7, are:

Senate 22 – Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, Washington, part of Fayette counties

Voter Registration = 40% Democrat; 51% Republican; 9% other

• Helen Bukulmez, D-Paint Lick; immigration lawyer; $21,085

• Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville; anesthesiologist; $7,835

• Sindicat Dunn, write-in-Burgin; former Burgin city council member; $0

House 51 – Adair and Taylor counties

Voter Registration = 31% Democrat; 62% Republican; 7% Other

• Eddie Rogers, D-Campbellsville; former Taylor County judge executive; $9,950

• Michael “Sarge” Pollock, R-Campbellsville; insurance risk adviser; $2,100

• Timothy Gordon Shafer, I-Gradyville; $0

House 89 – Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties

Voter Registration = 26% Democrat; 66% Republican; 8% Other

• Mae Suramek, D-Berea; small-business owner; $36,411

• Timmy Truett, R-McKee; principal of McKee Elementary School; $10,735

You can read more about the candidates HERE.