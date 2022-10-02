Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club

Lexington police are investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road.

The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot.

Police say people in two different cars were firing shots, the vehicles fled and police were unable to follow in pursuit.

Police say one car was damaged but no one was hurt. So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you can call the Lexington Police Department at (859)258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.