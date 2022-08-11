Eagle Scouts donate ‘busy boards’ to Richmond memory care residents

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local Eagle Scouts created and donated “busy boards” to Dominion Senior Living of Richmond memory care residents so they can have a new way to stay active and engage their minds.

Eagle Scout Curtis Relich was looking for an Eagle project and decided he wanted to help the senior citizen community because he felt seniors are sometimes forgotten, according to Dominion Senior Living of Richmond Executive Director Donna Agee. That’s when Relich chose to partner with them.

“I immediately felt that these were people I would love to help,” said Relich in a press release. “Dominion’s Life and Enrichment Director, Jessica Ball, informed me that those in the memory care division could benefit from busy boards.”

This activity should help alleviate anxiety and provide a sense of purpose and focus.

“The boards were a big hit with the memory care residents. We’d like to give a big thank you to Curtis Relich and the rest of his troop for making these busy boards for our memory care residents,” said Ball. “They love them.”