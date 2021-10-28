Dunbar advances to Boys’ State Soccer title game

The Bulldogs Issac Cano scored every goal in a 4-0 semi-final victory over Elizabethtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What a dominating performance turned in Wednesday night by the Paul Laurence Dunbar boys’ soccer team and Issac Cano, who scored three goals in the first 15-minutes and added another after halftime for a 4-0 victory over Elizabethtown in the semi-finals played at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

In the first semi-final game, Aiden Hemmer headed-in a shot off a free kick in the 32nd minute for Covington Catholic against Daviess County, which turned out to be the only goal scored in the match.

So, the state championship features Paul Laurence Dunbar against Covington Catholic.

The game will be played this Saturday, Oct. 30 at Frederick Douglass High School beginning at 4:00 p.m.

For more details from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) website, click here.