DUI collision sends three people to the hospital in Lexington

Lexington Police say the accident happened at Winchester Road and East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a suspected drunk driver pulled onto East New Circle Road from Winchester Road and collided with another vehicle on Monday night.

Police say the driver suspected of being under the influence broke his arm and was taken to the hospital. His name wasn’t released.

Investigators say the two people in the other vehicle didn’t appear to be seriously hurt, but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say the collision happened around 9:39 p.m.