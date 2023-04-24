Dual credit options for FCPS students expanded with BCTC, EKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School students can earn college credit for free this summer under an expansion of dual credit opportunities unveiled Monday.

FCPS partnered with Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Eastern Kentucky University for the credit opportunity, made possible by a $3.5 million investment from the Fayette County Board of Education.

“Dual credit is an amazing opportunity for all students, and by investing more resources in postsecondary education and readiness, we are breaking down barriers that prevent some students from attaining a degree or pursuing career interests,” Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said.

Beginning this summer, any FCPS high school student who wants to take a course at BCTC for dual credit may do so free of cost. And a partnership with EKU will allow rising juniors and seniors from FCPS to complete one dual-credit course for free and take others at a reduced cost.

Students who earn 12 or more dual credit hours from BCTC while in high school, with a cumulative course GPA of 2.5, and choose to continue their full-time education at BCTC will receive the dual credit tuition rate (50% reduction) to complete their associate degree.

FCPS says students can enroll in over 200 dual credit courses with eight different public colleges and universities. FCPS was the first district to partner with Transylvania University.

Head to www.fcps.net/dualcredit for more information.