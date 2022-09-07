Drying out for the rest of the week

A nice day is on the way for your Wednesday. Outside of a stray shower or storm chance, most areas will be staying dry. Temperatures will be feeling comfortable for much of the day as well. Afternoon highs will be struggling to reach the low 80s, just shy of average. Overnight skies will be clearing out allowing for temperatures to drop into the mid-50s. A few areas of valley fog will once again be possible late tonight and into Thursday as well.

A Dillon Gaudet “Go Day” is on the way for Thursday. Temperatures will be reaching the low-to-mid 80s, with skies staying mostly sunny after the morning fog fades. Much of the same is on the way for Friday outside a bit more cloud cover. The good news is that we will be staying mainly dry as well. However, enjoy this nice three day stretch while it lasts before active weather returns heading into the weekend.

Scattered rain showers and storms will be moving in Saturday and Sunday. This will be ahead of a cold front that will be moving through early next week, leading to more rain chances and cooler temperatures behind the front. Temperatures may be struggling to reach the mid-70s by the middle of next week. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Highs in the low-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.