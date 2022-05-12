Dry and warm Thursday ahead of weekend rain chances

This week has featured dry and warm conditions every single day. That pattern continues for your Thursday as well. More sunshine and slightly less humid conditions today as compared to Wednesday. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s and skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight skies remain mostly clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances return for some on Friday. Eastern Kentucky will see isolated showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours. Areas west of I-75 should remain dry outside of a stray shower or storms, keeping most of the rain activity into the eastern portions of the ABC36 viewing area. Though it won’t be a washout, shower and storm chances will increase into the weekend. Temperatures stay warm in the low 80s, but pop-up showers and storms will cool us off for a bit.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs in low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild conditions. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms in eastern Kentucky. Highs in the low 80s.