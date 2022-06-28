Dry and comfortable conditions continue for Tuesday

Dry and Comfortable Tuesday

After a nice start to the workweek on Monday, similar conditions are in store for Tuesday. Outside of intermittent clouds, there are few weather concerns. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s, with dewpoints remaining in the 50s. Temperatures on Monday peaked at 83° and I think we will stay a degree or two below below that thanks to the cloud cover.

Heat and Humidity Returns

The below average temperatures will come to an end on Wednesday as we return to the mid-80s. Dewpoints will stay low into the 50s so it won’t be feeling too muggy. The humidity will return on Thursday though. Afternoon temperatures will be reaching the low 90s, with dewpoints climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s. Areas to our southwest could see a pop-up shower or storm towards the afternoon but much of the Bluegrass region will stay dry.

Storms Return for the Holiday Weekend

After dry conditions all week long, rain and storm chances will be increasing heading into the weekend. Most areas will stay dry for Friday but there will be an isolated chance of pop-up showers and storms. A frontal boundary will be approaching the region on Saturday and this will increase rain and storm chances. Scattered storms are likely on Saturday as this boundary is expected to stall out. This will be bringing much needed rain to the region as most areas locally are running dry for this time of the year.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds early, pleasant. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and seasonable. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.