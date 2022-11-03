Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump

It was made possible by Americans For Prosperity, a conservative grass roots outreach who says its goal is to advance policies that will help people improve their lives

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects.

“It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach.

Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting her masters degree. On top of all that:

“I definitely took on some family responsibilities, and so I went from a single woman with no kids to a blended family of like with six kids total,” said Beach.

With that many mouths to feed and the rising costs due to inflation, she could use some relief. And on Thursday, she and many other drivers found that relief at the pump.

“I have at least thirty dollars to put into groceries or another bill. It’s still gonna be spent on bills,” said Beach.

For nearly two hours at the Marathon gas station in Nicholasville, gas prices fell from $3.29 a gallon to $2.07 a gallon.

“We’re just like everybody else. We live paycheck to paycheck. So gas prices are very important to us,” said Teresa Scott of Nicholasville.

It was made possible by Americans For Prosperity, a conservative grass roots outreach who says its goal is to advance policies that will help people improve their lives. The group travels around the United States to help drivers. The group also places the blame of inflation and high prices on leadership, overspending, and policies in Washington D.C.

“We’re providing temporary relief. But it’s temporary. The average American family spending $5500 a year this year to provide gas and food for their family,” said Liam Gallagher, a spokesperson for AFP.

Congressman Andy Barr was also in attendance, as were other candidates for office. But for drivers, it meant finding some breathing room with a small break at the gas station.

“I think with the gas prices being this low, people will have a chance to fill up and they’ll get to wherever they need to go,” said Rayyan Iqbal.

This was the groups second stop in Kentucky. They also had an event last week in Louisville.