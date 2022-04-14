Drier conditions to end the workweek

After strong storms moved through the Commonwealth Wednesday evening, drier conditions are on the way for the rest of the week

A squall line of storms raced through the region Wednesday evening. The Shelby County Kentucky Mesonet site recorded a 75 MPH wind gust, while extensive damage was reported in Jefferson and Shelby counties. As of 11 AM, over 12,000 customers are still without power across the state. Over 3,000 of those customers are in Fayette County. Good news is that storms have exited the region and conditions will improve for the remainder of the day.

Sunny skies are expected for Thursday afternoon, while temperatures will be slightly below average in the upper 50s and low 60s. Calm conditions will continue into Friday as well. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon.

The next chance of rain will push into the region late Friday evening. Scattered rain showers are expected overnight Friday, with a few showers lingering into early Saturday morning. Conditions will once again improve for the second half of the day on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures slightly below average once again.

A cooler temperature trend begins on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will range from the low-to-mid 50s. That pattern will continue for the early portions of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: A GoTime Go Day – Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.