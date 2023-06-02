“Don’t fear dying, fear not living”: A final goodbye to Scott County Deputy, Caleb Conley

SCOTT COUNTY, CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A final goodbye to Scott County Deputy, Caleb Conley on Thursday.

Hundreds gathering at the Scott County High School Gymnasium to pay their respects and say goodbye.

Those who spoke during the funeral, spoke on the type of person Deputy Conley was, and the immense impact he had in the community, as a deputy and as person.

The 35-year-old was shot and killed last Monday, and with a huge police procession was led to his final resting place at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana.

“In today’s time, today’s world, it can be difficult to find hope. The men like Caleb that lived each and every day to the fullest, that was a light that gave us all hope,” said Brian Ray, a chaplain with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

For many, Deputy Conley was one of the most loving and most giving.

“I feel like something that can easily be overlooked about Caleb was his sense of humor. He was the guy who caught you slipping and changed your desktop screen to something that he knew you hated,” added Sgt. Rob Tackett, with the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Conley dreamt of becoming a police officer for years, it was until after he became a part of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office that he also became one of the most decorated.

“If I had one criticism of Caleb, it would be he wore his heart and his emotions on his sleeves at all times. It’s tough to really call it a criticism when you have a heart like he did,” recalled one of his mentors, Sgt. Tackett.

Conley was many things among them a father, a brother, a husband and many others that surround his legacy, whose life was cut short last Monday during a fatal shooting on I-75.

Tackett is grateful for being able to have known the deputy, “Caleb didn’t only die a hero. He lived as one too and like he said, himself, the very day before he left us in all caps. Don’t fear dying, fear not living. Message received my dear friend.”

There are several fundraisers for Deputy Conley’s family, including a memorial fund, you can donate to it, by clicking here Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund