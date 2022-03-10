Donation will help rebuild public library branch in west Lexington

The Marksbury Family Foundation committed the lead gift for the capital campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library and Lexington Public Library Foundation announced Wednesday the Marksbury Family Foundation committed the lead gift for the capital campaign to rebuild the library branch at the corner of Versailles Road and Village Drive. In recognition of the foundation’s generosity, the new facility will be named the Marksbury Family Branch when it opens in 2024, according to the library.

The Library purchased the site in late 2020 after leasing the facility for 15 years, with plans to demolish the current building.

A new two-story facility will replace it with nearly triple the amount of space available for library services. The new building will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, makerspace, outdoor reading area, expanded adult and children’s areas, and a drive-thru window where customers can pick up and return borrowed materials.

The Library estimates that it will serve approximately 1 million visitors per year at this location.

The Library Foundation has committed to raising $5.3 million in support of this $17 million project through a public-private partnership.

The Marksbury Family Foundation, founded by Davis Marksbury, invests in innovative projects that provide sustainable, life-changing opportunities for individuals and communities.

“We are excited to invest in this community-wide resource, which offers countless educational resources to everyone in the greater Lexington area,” said Logan Marksbury, President of the Marksbury Family Foundation. “Our family has been very fortunate, and we love to provide new opportunities for others to succeed through our Foundation.”

The Marksbury Family Foundation has supported the University of Kentucky, Lexington Leadership Foundation’s Woodhill Community Center, Blue Grass Community Foundation’s Good Giving Challenge, and many other projects in the educational and entrepreneurial spaces.

This donation is the single largest commitment in the history of the Lexington Public Library Foundation, which has supported our public library system since 1997.

“The fundraising success of the Library Foundation speaks to the commitment of our donors and the impact of the Lexington Public Library system,” said Erin Serrate, Chair of the Library Foundation Board. “Like the individuals it serves, the Library has unlimited potential, and our role is to ensure that the Library has the financial resources it needs to meet our community’s educational needs.”

The Library Foundation supports new projects, capital needs, and specialty programs. Recent investments include Destination Kindergarten (with the PNC Foundation’s signature Grow Up Great initiative), the Eastside Branch (contributing $1.3M for the project), and the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab, which will open later this month.

“Our Library system thrives when our community comes together,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “We are grateful for the support of the Marksbury Family Foundation and the leadership of the Lexington Public Library Foundation. Together, we will accomplish great things to support the citizens of Central Kentucky.” For more information about the project or to get involved, please visit www.lexpublib.org/village.

For general information on Lexington Public Library, their programs, and their partners, please visit www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.

Follow the Library Foundation on Facebook at @lexingtonpubliclibraryfoundation or visit www.lexpublib.org/foundation.