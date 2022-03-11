Donation to help keep Winchester Police Dept. K-9 safe

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, a locally-owned scrap metal recycling facility located in the Winchester/Lexington Area donated $900 to the Winchester Police Department to help keep K-9’s safe.

According to Winchester police, in honor of K-9 Veteran’s Day on March 13, Stuff Recycling donated $900 to the department’s K-9 unit. The money will be used to buy essential technology that alerts officers when patrol vehicles reach temperatures that are unsafe for the K-9 inside.

Winchester’s K-9 unit is comprised of Officer Kelly Webster and K-9 Officer Crockett. The department says the donation will be fital for K-9 Officer Crockett’s well-being and could prevent a potential tragedy if he’s left inside the vehicle for too long.