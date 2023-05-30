Donatello spent 4 years at the Woodford Humane Society. He just found his forever home.







VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Donatello has spent the past four years at the Woodford Humane Society awaiting his forever home. And he just found it.

Donatello went home to live with his new family in Boston on Saturday, WHS excitedly announced.

“It was an emotional afternoon. It’s really hard to say goodbye to a dog you’ve cared for and loved for so long, but we have no doubts that his new family will be so good to him. There were happy tears all around,” said WHS’s Beth Oleson. “It’s amazing how quiet a kennel full of dogs can seem when just one familiar voice has left the building.”

Oleson said Donatello’s story went national — with stories featured by USA Today, People, Southern Living and more. WHS was “inundated” with phone calls and messages from all over the country.

He watched nearly 1,200 dogs and puppies walk past them in the kennel on their way to their forever homes — and now it’s his turn.

“It’s been a long wait,” WHS’s Beth Oleson told ABC 36 on May 12.

