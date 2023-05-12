4 years too long: Woodford Humane Society still searching for forever home for Donatello

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Donatello has watched nearly 1,200 dogs and puppies walk past him in the kennel on their way to their forever homes. Four years later, Woodford Humane Society is still searching for his forever home — and knows his forever family is out there.

On May 13, 2019, a young black and white pitbull bounded into the Receiving Center at WHS. Several days earlier he had been running loose in Versailles and found himself at the local animal control agency. Nobody came to claim him, so he was starting over.

“It’s been a long wait,” WHS’s Beth Oleson told ABC 36.

Donatello has been waiting for his forever home at WHS longer than any other animal in its 48-year history.

“There are some common factors that make some dogs get overlooked by potential adopters more than others, and Donatello ticks a lot of the boxes. He’s a large, black dog. He needs to be the only pet in his home. He’s a mature adult, not a puppy – especially now, at 5 and a half years old. And he’s a pit bull,” Oleson said.

But he’s house and crate trained, a belly-rub connoisseur, a blend of manic zoomies and total couch potato and loves kids (though staff recommends older children due to his compact, 62-pound frame making him a perfect wrecking ball when the aforementioned zoomies hit.)

“He’s endlessly patient with being dressed up for photo shoots and all manner of shenanigans. He’s an absolute lapdog if you give him a chance to be,” Oleson added.

WHS said it puts no limits on the length of any pet’s stay and Donatello is happy at the Adoption Center; he can wait for a family to come for as long as it takes. But after four years of watching other dogs go home, he “has more than earned a chance to know that joy himself.”

“Maybe his big milestone will catch the attention of the family he’s been waiting so long to meet,” Oleson said.

WHS is currently operating by appointment only. Any potential adopters interested in meeting Donatello or finding out more about him can call the Adoption Center at 859-873-5491.

To learn more about Donatello, head here as well: https://www.adoptapet.com/pet/25267135-versailles-kentucky-pit-bull-terrier-mix