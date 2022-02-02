Donate Life KY introduces “Faces of Donation” art exhibit during Black History Month

Exhibit to feature portraits of Black organ donor families, recipients and physicians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – During Black History Month, Donate Life KY will host an art exhibit at Louisville’s KULA Gallery called “Faces of Donation,” which will feature portraits of local Black organ donors, donor families, recipients and physicians, illustrated by Louisville artist Charles Rice, creator of “ArtbyRice.” Each portrait will represent someone locally who has been impacted by organ donation.

“In 2021, we encountered record-breaking numbers of organ donors across the state; however, we know that statistically, those within Black communities are less likely to register to become a donor,” said Allen Gazaway, community educator with Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “We’re trying to do a better job reaching those within Black communities, so they understand the importance of becoming a donor. In 2020, those within the Black community accounted for 28% of the U.S. transplant waiting list, and organ donation is most successful if donors and recipients are among the same ethnicities. This is why it’s so important for us to help Black communities understand the lifesaving impact they can have when they join the registry.”

This exhibit is the second phase of KODA’s recent multicultural “Be the One” campaign, which aimed to raise awareness around organ donation and transplantation within Black communities throughout the state. Through these efforts, Donate Life KY helped individuals from diverse backgrounds move past the potential hesitancies of becoming a registered donor and being “the one” who could help give the gift of life. Some of the roadblocks in becoming an organ donor can include religious beliefs, fear of treatment by the medical community, or long-standing family or social beliefs around organ donation.

The “Faces of Donation” exhibit will take place on Friday, Feb. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Louisville’s KULA gallery, located at 536 S. 4th Street in downtown Louisville.