Dog rescued from hiking trail after being bitten by snake 5 times

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescued a dog who was bitten by a snake five times while hiking with her owners Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. yesterday, the search and rescue team was called for a dog in distress near Turtle Back Arch off Rock Bridge Road. The dog, Sasha, was unable to walk and her back legs were swelling.

The team carried Sasha for nearly 1 mile after she was given medication for the swelling. She was then put in her owners’ vehicle before they took her to a vet in Lexington.

The search and rescue team later learned Sasha had been bitten by a copperhead snake five times on her back legs.

“We wish ‘Sasha’ a speedy recovery and commend the owners for working so hard to get her out quickly,” WCSART wrote on Facebook.