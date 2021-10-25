Dog-friendly trunk or treat: Hound-O-Ween

Most Valuable Pets hosted the third annual Hound-O-Ween.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every year on the weekend before Halloween, Most Valuable Pets (MVP) hosts a “trunk or treat” a little different than other ones around town. Sunday was the third annual “Hound-O-Ween”, a trunk or treat event that’s both kid and dog friendly.

MVP owner Melissa Whitton says she wanted to include pets in an activity that’s typically centered around kids, so even fur-parents can have Halloween fun.

Attendees were encouraged to decorate their trunks and even have a costume for their pets. A pet costume contest was held with prizes in store for the best dressed.

Whitton says each year the event is held, popularity grows and she’s excited to keep Hound-O-Ween going for a long time.