Dive teams donate money, gift cards to tornado victims in Bowling Green

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lancaster Aquatics Center on University of Kentucky’s campus was full of action, and some touching moments, this weekend.

The center was the site for the annual Kentucky High School Diving Invitational, where athletes competed for trophies and awards.

The highlight of the meet happened during the awards ceremony, when more than $800 worth of money and gift cards were donated to the Bowling Green high school dive coach.

The money was collected by members of the diving community and will be taken back to benefit those affected by last month’s devastating tornadoes.

“I was truly amazed, I mean, almost to the point of tears,” said Bowling Green High School Gene Shy. “And the swim and dive community, especially the dive community is really a tight family. And this really made it even more family-oriented. And that’s where this money is gonna go. We’re gonna go back to our school through our school resource office for people that are directly affected by the tornado.”

About 32 teams from across the state competed in the dive competition.