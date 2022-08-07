Disaster Recovery Centers open in Clay, Knott Counties for flood victims

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– A Disaster Recovery Center is open in Knott County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the flooding that began on July 26.

Center location:

Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765 Leburn, KY 41831

Already Open:

Clay County: Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida, KY 40972 (closes 4 p.m. Aug. 10)

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.