DEVELOPING: Man shot in Lexington Monday night, police investigating

Shooting happened Monday night on Anniston Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in the 500 block of Anniston Drive.

According to police, officers got a call about a possible shooting at 8:50 p.m. Once on scene, officers say an adult male was found shot.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time or suspect information.

According to police, a K9 unit is getting ready to track at the scene and the violent crimes unit is enroute.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 36 for updates.