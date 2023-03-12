DEVELOPING: Lexington Fire Department on scene of house fire on Blueberry Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating after a house fire Saturday evening.

Fire officials say crews were called to the 300 block of Blueberry Road just before 6 p.m. for a house fire.

Fire officials say when crews arrived, smoke was showing from the top of the home.

The call was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Fire officials say the total damage to the home is unknown.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.