Details for competitions at Kentucky State Fair now online

This year’s fair runs Aug. 18 to 28 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The premium book is now online with details about competitions at the Kentucky State Fair.

The book outlines classes, rules and deadlines for the fair.

Cash prizes and more than 5,000 blue ribbons are awarded each year at the fair for baking, livestock, art, crafts and gardening, officials said. Departments include culinary, antiques, livestock, homebrew beer, photography and textiles, and those are subdivided into a total of 7,000 classes.

Entries open June 1 at kystatefair.org/participate/compete.

