Despite triple-digit new cases, Fayette’s COVID average drops

After lingering above 70 for three days, average drops to 68.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even with a triple-digit number of new cases during the long Thanksgiving weekend, Fayette County’ seven-day moving COVID average dropped below 70.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 310 new COVID cases from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29. The seven-day moving average fell from 72 to 68, where it had hovered for more than a week.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 52,617.

The county has lost 446 residents to COVID-related causes.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:

Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations: Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only: Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/