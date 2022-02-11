Despite strong start, Morehead State women fall to top team in OVC

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – The Eagles started strong against the top team in the OVC, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Belmont on Thursday, as the Eagles fell 76-51.

Morehead State did the majority of their damage from beyond the arc, with 30 of their 51 points coming from three point range, but the game was decided in the paint, where Belmont outrebounded the Eagles 45-26.

Julan McDonald continued her stretch of strong play for Morehead State, leading the team with 19 points to go alongside five rebounds and four assists. Freshman Morgan Browning chipped in eight points, while reigning OVC Newcomer of the Week Jada Claude added seven points and three rebounds.

The Bruins opened the game with a 6-1 advantage, but Morehead State quickly fought back, with four different players connecting from beyond the arc, including a three-pointer from Morgan Browning in the final seconds of the quarter, to end the first frame evened up at 18 apiece.

The Eagles continued their push into the second quarter, taking a four point lead after a McDonald layup early in the quarter, but Belmont would answer back with a 10-0 run and took a 39-30 lead into halftime. The Bruins went on to shoot 50 percent from the field in the third quarter and outscored the Eagles 22-9 to pull away for good.

To view the box score, click here.

Next up, the Eagles return home on Saturday to take on Murray State, with the game scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM.