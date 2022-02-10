Derby Festival, Lottery looking for 2022 Derby City Fanatic

Winner will be official Thundernator, win huge prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Lottery are teaming up to give away the experience of a lifetime this spring. One lucky winner will be named the 2022 Derby City Fanatic and receive a prize package that includes one-of-a-kind Derby Festival-themed experiences, ranging from VIP treatment to being the official Thundernator – the person who starts the fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville. Plus, they win $500 worth of spending money!

“There’s no better way to experience Louisville in the spring than as the Derby City Fanatic,” said Matt Gibson, KDF President & CEO. “We appreciate the help of the Kentucky Lottery on this special partnership. They are the best in the business at giving away valuable prizes!”

To participate, any non-winning KENO or CASH POP tickets costing $5 or more are eligible to be entered during the promotional period. The prize package includes a total of six unique experiences any Derby City Fanatic would enjoy, including:

VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville for the Thundernator and guests;

Tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille;

A tour of Churchill Downs with an exclusive gift from the Kentucky Derby Museum;

A behind the scenes tour and experience at Kern’s Kitchen/Derby-Pie ®;

Tickets to the Great Steamboat Race aboard the Belle of Louisville;

Seats to Derby Festival Day at the Downs on Thurby; and

$500 in spending money.

Winner and guests must be 21 or older. For a complete list of prizes and information, visit kylottery.com.

“We’re excited to present our players the opportunity to win a group of experiences as the Derby City Fanatic that are unlike anything we’ve ever offered,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “Every year we look forward to meeting the winner of our Derby Festival promotion, and this year is no exception. These experiences will truly create memories for a lifetime.”

To enter the promotion, players must sign-in or register for a Fun Club account at kylottery.com or via the Kentucky Lottery app. Players must be in compliance with all requirements of the Fun Club terms of use, including requirements for registering for or updating an existing account in order to submit tickets to enter a promotion. Once logged in, a player will be able to submit an eligible non-winning KENO or CASH POP ticket worth $5 or more for a chance to be named Derby City Fanatic. (KENO or CASH POP tickets must be purchased between February 7, 2022, and March 20, 2022, to be eligible.) All entries must be received by 11:59 P.M. E.S.T. on March 20, 2022. The drawing for the “Derby City Fanatic” will take place on March 22.