Demolition of ‘Meadowcrest Mansion’ in Lexington complete

The historic home, built in 1929 on Hamburg Place Farm, was torn down to make way for a new development

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An historic home in Lexington is no more. Demolition is complete on Meadowcrest Mansion on Winchester Road near I-75 and Polo Club Boulevard.

The demolition began in January on the 7,500 square foot showplace that was built in 1929 on Hamburg Place Farm. It was owned by the Madden Family for years. The current owners are planning a new development, which could include residential, medical buildings and restaurants.

The mansion had cinematic history. In 2017, a horror movie, House of the Witch, was filmed at the mansion, which was vacant at the time. The film was produced by Lexington-native Bryan Sexton.