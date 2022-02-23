Democrat Keturah Herron makes history in special election victory

Herron becomes first openly-LGBTQ Kentuckian elected to Kentucky House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Democrats congratulated Keturah Herron on her landslide special election victory Tuesday to become the next state representative for House District 42 in Louisville. According to Kentucky Democrats, Herron will be the first openly-LGBTQ Kentuckian elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make history in Kentucky tonight,” Representative-elect Herron said after results quickly showed a historic and decisive win. “I’m so grateful to Rep. Meeks and humbly receive from him the baton of leadership, courage and activism. I am honored to be in this position to serve the people of House District 42. I am dedicated to working with the people to bring about the changes they seek in their community. I am taking District 42 with me as we labor together to make a difference in this city and state.”

“Keturah will be a tremendous addition to the House Democratic Caucus, following in the footsteps of her predecessor Rep. Reginald Meeks,” said KDP Chair Colmon Elridge. “Just as she’s lifted up the voices of those who are too often unheard during her campaign and throughout her career, we know she will do the same in the General Assembly. With a long record of change-making experience already under her belt, it’s clear that tonight’s historic victory is just the beginning. Thank you Representative-Elect Herron for living and making history.”

Kentucky Fairness is also celebrating Herron’s victory.

“We couldn’t be more excited about tonight’s historic election of Kentucky’s first openly-LGBTQ state representative, Keturah Herron,” shared Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman. “Representative-Elect Herron will fill a nearly 15-year gap in LGBTQ representation in the Kentucky General Assembly, and we need her now more than ever before. With the Kentucky House poised to vote on an anti-trans sports bill in the next several days, Representative-Elect Herron will fight fiercely for transgender kids and all LGBTQ Kentuckians in this critical time.” According to Kentucky Fairness, while Herron will be the first openly LGBTQ member of the Kentucky House, in 2003 former Lexington State Senator Ernesto Scorsone made history as the first openly LGBTQ member of the Kentucky General Assembly when he came out in a speech at Governor Paul Patton’s Equal Employment Opportunity Conference. Since Scorsone was appointed judge in 2008, there has been no openly LGBTQ member of the Kentucky General Assembly. Herron is a former Policy Strategist at the ACLU of Kentucky, where she advanced criminal justice reform at both the local and state level, according to Kentucky Democrats. Herron played a key role in the Louisville Metro Council’s passage of Breonna’s Law and the General Assembly’s passage of Senate Bill 4, both of which limited the use of no-knock warrants.

According to Kentucky Democrats, this election is the first time in Kentucky history that an openly-LGBTQ Kentuckian has been elected to the Kentucky House. Upon taking office, Herron will also be the third Black woman currently serving in the General Assembly.

Herron succeeds Rep. Meeks, who was first elected to represent House District 42 in 2000 and announced his retirement last December after 21 years of dedicated service.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Herron took 1,950 votes over Judy Martin Stallard’s 119, and one write-in vote with all precincts reporting.