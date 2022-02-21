Decorated paper bags aim to teach black history

The DuBois Youth decorated paper bags with important black men and women for Black History Month.

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – The DuBois Community Center in Mt. Sterling is teaching the community black history one grocery bag at a time. Kids with DuBois decorated paper bags with important black men and women in honor of Black History Month.

The group partnered with the Montgomery County Library and Kroger to share black history with people of all ages. The bags are on display at the Kroger in Mt. Sterling. Wednesday at 11:30 A.M. Kroger workers will start bagging groceries in these decorated bags so the community will be able to take a bit of black history home with them.

“This whole project is all about inclusiveness and diversity,” says Valerie Scott, project coordinator. “So now, instead of concentrating on the young people like we were doing, now we are able to teach the older people which can in turn reach the young people.”

Bags will be used for groceries for as long as the supplies last.