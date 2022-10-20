Debate set for Georgetown mayoral candidates

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown mayoral candidates will face off Thursday night in a debate.

The Georgetown News-Graphic and the Scott County Public Library are sponsoring the forum between candidates David Lusby and Burney Jenkins.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the library on South Bradford Lane from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association and a lifelong Georgetown resident, will serve as moderator.

This race will determine Georgetown’s first new mayor in more than 15 years after longtime mayor Tom Prather announced last year he would not seek re-election after the end of this term, which is up at the end of this year.