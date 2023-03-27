Death investigation underway after body found in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Laurel County after the body of a man was found at Laurel Lake.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff John Root, a man was found dead near Marches Branch at the end of Laurel Lake Sunday afternoon around 3:45.

Sheriff’s deputies say a fisherman found the body and notified authorities.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Justin Hamblin of London.

His autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Frankfort to assess the cause of his death as the investigation continues.