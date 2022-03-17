Death investigation in Harrodsburg after man found dead behind a business

The body of 31-year old Jamel William Taylor was found not far from his North Main Street apartment

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Harrodsburg after a 31-year old man was found dead behind a business and not far from his North Main Street apartment, according to the Harrodsburg Herald.

The report says Jamel William Taylor was discovered outside just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Taylor’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy with the hopes of determining the cause and manner of death, according to the report.

The investigation is being headed up by Tabitha Shewmaker with Harrodsburg Police.