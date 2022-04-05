Death investigation after juvenile reportedly shoots man in Somerset

No arrests have been made as the case remains under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway after a juvenile reportedly shot a man in Pulaski County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Travis Popplewell, of Stanford, at a home on Poplar Estates Road in Somerset.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation indicates Popplewell was assaulting his girlfriend and a juvenile in the home when another juvenile shot him with a handgun. According to deputies, the coroner pronounced Popplewell dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made as this case remains under investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office.