Death investigation after body found in Winchester

Body found in the area of Aubrey Lane

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Winchester after police say a body was found in the area of Aubrey Lane.

According to police, the body was found Monday afternoon. Police say investigators believe the body to be that of a female, but because of the state of decomposition, could not confirm.

Police say the body had started to decompose and could possibly have been there for some time.

