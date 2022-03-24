Deadly head-on collision after driver has medical emergency behind the wheel

The accident happened Wednesday morning in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was killed and another man injured in a head-on collision in Floyd County after one of the driver’s had a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to Prestonsburg Police.

Investigators say around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, Prestonsburg Police and Kentucky State Police began receiving multiple 911 calls about a silver Dodge pickup truck all over the road and eventually in the opposite lane of traffic on US 23 south near Kentucky Route 80.

Police say when they arrived, the pickup truck had collided head-on with a Chevy Colorado. Investigators say the driver of the Colorado, Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died at the scene.

Investigators say the other driver, Steven Newsome, of Virgie, had a medical emergency as he drove and became semi-conscious behind the wheel, leading to the deadly collision.

Newsome was taken to Highlands Regional ARH where he was listed in stable condition, pending transfer to another medical facility, according to investigators. Police say Newsome has been cooperative during the investigation.

Police say once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to a Floyd County Grand Jury to decide if any criminal charges should be brought.

Prestonsburg Police were assisted at the accident scene by the Prestonsburg Fire Department, Allen Volunteer Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police.

The case is being investigated by Captain Ross Shurtleff and Patrolman Dennis Hutchinson.