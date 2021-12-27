Deadline to switch political parties approaching soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation to do so by Dec. 31, in order to eligible to vote in the May 17, 2022 primary election.

“If you are currently a registered voter and want to vote in a political party’s primary election next May, by law you must be registered to vote in that party by this Friday, December 31,” said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. “Anyone wishing to update party affiliation, or any other voter information, can visit sos.ky.gov, click on ‘Elections’ and select ‘Register to Vote’.”

In each regular session of the General Assembly since he took office, Adams has asked legislators to extend the party-switch deadline to closer to the primary election date.