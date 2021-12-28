Deadline to switch parties for May primaries is Dec. 31

Some offices closed for holiday, can be done online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Voters who plan to vote in Democratic and Republican primaries next May have until Friday to update or change their party affiliation on their voter registration, according to state and local election officials.

The party primaries are scheduled for May 17, 2022 and only people registered to vote as a Republican or Democrat can vote in that respective party primary. Kentuckians who wish to update their political party affiliation must do so by 11:59 p.m. December 31, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

“If you are currently a registered voter and want to vote in a political party’s primary election next May, by law you must be registered to vote in that party by this Friday, December 31,” said Adams. “Anyone wishing to update party affiliation, or any other voter information, can visit sos.ky.gov, click on ‘Elections’ and select ‘Register to Vote’.”

In each regular session of the General Assembly since he took office, Adams has asked legislators to extend the party-switch deadline to closer to the primary election date.

Local election officials remind voters that many county offices will be closed one or two days at the end of this week for the New Year’s holiday so voters may need to act early. Party affiliations also can be changed online. Local county election officials are trying to get the word out.

“This can be done in-person, however due to the upcoming holiday we will only be open tomorrow, December 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also change your registration online at govoteky.com. The Jessamine County Clerk’s Office will be back open on Monday, January 3, 2022,” the Jessamine County Clerk’s office said in an e-mail and on social media, joining a number of other county’;s in the region.