Deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election is Monday

There are three ways for Kentucky voters to cast their ballot this May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2022 Primary Election in Kentucky is May 17. According to the State Board of Elections, the deadline to register online to vote in the Primary Election is Monday, April 18 at 4:00 p.m.

According to the State, there are three ways for Kentucky voters to cast their ballot this May:

1) In-person Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, May 12th – 14th

2) In-person on Election Day, May 17th

3) By Absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot dropbox)

You can register to vote, check the status of your registration and request an absentee ballot at www.GoVoteKY.com.