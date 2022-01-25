Deadline to apply for health insurance programs is Jan. 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The deadline to apply for health insurance coverage under the state’s kynect program is Jan. 31, 2022.

The Marketplace is still open to thousands of Kentuckians seeking 2022 healthcare coverage – but not for much longer! State-based marketplace (SBM) Open Enrollment for 2022 began November 1st. Kentuckians have two additional options to choose from for their marketplace plans this year: Anthem, CareSource, Molina, and WellCare are all offering medical plans in Kentucky this year. Review the full coverage maps HERE.

Visit this resources page for updated information for kynectors and agents to use during the final days of Open Enrollment for 2022.

The savings are real!On average, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), premiums have decreased by $50 per person per month, and are $85 lower per policy per month. Four out of five Kentuckians will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after Payment Assistance!



To illustrate how affordable Marketplace healthcare is this year for Kentuckians, see the table below for a few common scenarios:

Additional information for Kentuckians interested in saving money on their healthcare this year can be found HERE.

The 76,000 Kentuckians who enrolled in Marketplace plans in 2021 saved more than $3M thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) premium subsidies! It is worth it for Kentuckians to speak with a kynector to access the full cost-savings and benefits available to them for the 2022 coverage year.